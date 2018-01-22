“Pete” Pet Of The Day January 22

Meet “Pete”, our Pet Of The Day today. Pete is a 1-year-old friendly, playful, lovable guy. Companion Cats Director, Diana Newman, says, “Pete has it all going on! “He’s beautiful and he’s just an all around great cat”. Pete is a talker, so you can have conversations with him. He will follow you around, in case you need help. He will cuddle with you, if that’s what you need. Who could ask for more? Pete weighs nine pounds. Pete has been neutered, is current on his vaccinations, and is ready for his forever home. You can learn more about Pet by contacting the Eaton County Humane Society at 269-749-9440. On January 27th and 28th, Companion Cats and the Eaton County Humane Society (ECHS) will hold their first big partnership event, a two day adoption celebration. Saturday Jan 28 from 11am-4pm and Sunday Jan 29 from 12 noon-4pm, the Eaton County Humane Society will be open and Companion Cats CATS will be available for adoption. Sunday Jan 29 is also the TNR training at ECHS, 129 N. Main, Olivet, MI from11:30am-2:00pm. Call 269-589-8747 to register.

Advertisement