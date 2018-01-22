Missing dog of fallen police Sgt. Collin Rose has been found

(WLNS) – The dog rescued by fallen Wayne State University Police Sgt. Collin Rose and fiancee, Nikki, before Rose was fatally shot in November 2016 has been found.

On Sunday morning a post on Officer Collin Rose Memorial Foundation‘s Facebook page says Marsha, a 5-year old blonde golden mix, was caught and safely returned to her family.

The dog was reported missing early last week in Rochester Hills.

There has been a community search for Marsha since.

“She’s in good health and resting,” the post reads. “Our thanks to Lori Briggs and the Los Dog Search Team for their help with this reunion.”