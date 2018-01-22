Hundreds of women march in Lansing, join groups worldwide

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – Lansing residents joined hundreds of cities around the world Sunday marching in support of women’s empowerment.

Hundreds took part in the women’s march here in the Capital City with a message of unity and hope.

6 News spoke to several people at the rally who say it was about more than just women’s rights, it’s about supporting, and sticking up for, people in all walks of life.

“This is our second annual women’s march in Lansing, statewide march for Michigan,” explained march organizer Sarah Eisenberg. “We’re here to bring women and allies from all genders across the state together to talk about how to make Michigan a socially just, equitable place that respects the rights of everyone here.”

Sunday marked the anniversary of last year’s women’s march in Washington, which happened a day after President Donald Trump’s inauguration .