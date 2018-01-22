Day 3 of Larry Nassar’s sentencing hearing

Jamie Dantzscher

“You pretended to me on my side, calling them the monsters.” she said. “Instead of protecting children and protecting the abuse you saw, you used your power and abused as well.”

Lindsey Lemke

“Today I’m speaking to you as my 10 year-old self…I was abused so many times I can’t remember when the first time was, but I know I was 10-years-old…piece by piece you took my childhood away..”

McKayla Maroney

“Our silence has given power to people for too long.”

Nicole Reeb

“I am so incredibly angry…Enraged that this has happened to me.”

Lyndsy Gamet

“I’m angry with Larry Nassar today.”

Taylor Cole

“This man has broken my world, alongside my parents.”

Jessica Smith

“My ability to be myself was taken away from someone who abused my trust as well as my body.”

Arianna Guerrero

“I was scared, but I’m not scared of you anymore.”

“I am still a child and I have to live with this for the rest of my life.”

Melody Posthuma-Bandervenn

“Some of the people I told did not believe me.”

Christine Harrison

“You knew what you were doing was wrong and you only asked for forgiveness because you got caught.”

Jessica Tarrant

“I can’t tell you how stupid I feel for believing Nassar.”

“Nobody believed, trusted, or fought for us.”

Katherine & Maureen Payne

“A university that cares more about their brand, than the human lives they impact.”

“You are going to rot in federal prison and we are going to move on one by one.” she said. “As you deteriorate in prison, I want you to remember that you lost.”