Day 2 of Larry Nassar’s sentencing hearing

Gina Nichols

“He violated our innocence.”

“You disgraced yourself by calling yourself a doctor to the medical community.”

Tiffany Lopez Thomas

“You and your actions have walked with me every step of the way since leaving Michigan State University.”

Jeanette Antolin

“Only a monster would harm children as Larry did.”

“You deceived me, you manipulated me and you abused me…. you used your hotel room as a personal playground.”

Amanda Thomashow

“In March of 2014 I found out that man was no longer a hero, he was a villain.”

“The investigation done by MSU was brief and sloppy.”

Gwen Anderson

“We were just kids..”

Amanda Barterian

“I am here to gain closure.”

Jaime Doski

“I trusted him and he used that to manipulate me.”

Jenelle Moul

“I thought you were helping me and I’ve now come to learn you were just manipulating me.”

Madeleine Jones

“I always left his office feeling so dirty.”

“You chose your actions, and you chose to sexual assault little girls.”

Kayla Spicher

“I was so young and you took advantage of that.”

Jennifer Hayes

“You intentionally chose each and every time to assault us.. it was your decision…not ours.. and it was most definitely not mine.”

Nicole Walker

“I have anxiety and sleep disorders all because of what you did to me.”

Chelsea Williams

“You have no idea what he managed to do bluntly in front of authority.”

Stephanie Robinson

“You do not have the authority anymore.”

Carrie Hogan

“I am broken, I am tired, I feel like the life has been sucked out of me.”

Helena Weick

“You knew the damage you were causing.”