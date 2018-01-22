Confirmed: John Geddert suspended from USAG

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – John Geddert, the owner of Twistars gymnastics club, has been suspended from USA Gymnastics.

Twistars is named in a massive civil lawsuit, along with MSU and USA Gymnastics, that alleges that Geddert had a duty to protect young women and girls from the the abusive “medical treatment” Larry Nassar was performing on gymnasts.

Below is the official quote from the USAG Spokeswmoan:

“John Geddert has been suspended under the interim measures provisions of Section 10.5 of USA Gymnastics’ Bylaws. USA Gymnastics is unable to comment further as this is a pending matter.”