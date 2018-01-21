Suspected drunk driver involved in fatal crash in Williamston

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Oone person is dead after an early morning crash in Williamston. Police say a suspected drunk driver survived.

It happened on Williamston Road just south of Frost road.

Right now we know two cars were involved in the crash.

Police tell 6 News they believe the driver who was taken to the hospital was drinking before it happened.

We know someone in the other car was killed but we don’t yet know that person’s name or how old they are.

We’ll be following up on this story for you and we will pass along any updates as we get them.