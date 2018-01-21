No release for mom, boyfriend charged in girl’s slaying

ROMULUS, Mich. (AP) – A woman and her boyfriend who were arrested in Georgia have been denied bail as they face charges in the death of a 4-year-old girl in southeastern Michigan.

Candice Diaz and Brad Fields appeared in court by video Saturday to hear the charges against them, including murder, torture and child abuse. A magistrate entered not-guilty pleas.

Diaz’ daughter, Gabrielle Barrett, was found dead on New Year’s Day with severe burns and other injuries at their home in Wayne County’s Sumpter Township.

Diaz and Fields were arrested in Georgia on Jan. 9 and returned to Michigan. Fields’ attorney, Tim Wrather, asked for bond, saying the charges are “merely allegations” against his client. The magistrate declined.

Diaz asked for a court-appointed lawyer. Both say they have a history of mental health problems.