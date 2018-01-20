MSU Trustee Mitch Lyons calls for President Lou Anna K. Simon’s resignation

EAST LANSING, MI (WLNS) – Michigan State University trustee Mitch Lyons is calling for university president Lou Anna K. Simon to resign over the school’s handling of the sexual assault scandal involving former gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar.

According to our media partners at MLIVE, Lyons issued a statement Saturday, breaking away with what he and his fellow board members said just a day before, when they unanimously supported Simon.

“As I expressed repeatedly to fellow board members during our discussion Friday, I don’t feel that President Simon can survive the public outcry that has been generated by this tragedy and even less so after hearing the testimony of these brave survivors of Larry Nassar’s abuse,” he said. “I feel that our best recourse is for President Simon to resign immediately in order to allow the healing process to begin, first and foremost for the survivors and secondarily for our university. I believe that without question, the public has lost confidence in Dr. Simon to effectively lead this university and I believe that this loss of confidence is irreparable.”

Brian Breslin, Chairman of the MSU Board of Trustees, issued the following statement on behalf of the board in response to Lyons Saturday night.

“Yesterday, a unanimous Board of Trustees stated that we continue to believe President Simon is the right leader for the university and that she has our support,” Breslin said. “Regrettably, Trustee Mitch Lyons announced his intention to call for President Simon’s resignation. Importantly, all of the other trustees continue to support President Simon.

“The Board of Trustees shares the outrage of the survivors over the egregious crimes committed by Larry Nassar on the campus of Michigan State University and in his work outside the university with USA Gymnastics and other organizations. The stories told in court this week are heartbreaking.”

Nearly 90 women and girls, including parents and coaches, gave impact statements during Larry Nassar’s sentencing. Nassar worked as the team doctor for MSU and USA Gymnastics.

According to lawsuits and testimony, dozens of women and girls say they reported the abuse to trainers, coaches, and MSU staff, but nothing was done about it.

Day five of Nassar’s sentencing is expected to start back up again on Monday.

Before the judges tells Nassar his fate, the court will have heard from roughly 120 women.

Lyons full statement here:

“Let me start by saying, as a husband and father, I hurt for the survivors of Larry Nassar’s abuse and have been moved by their brave testimony this week.

I have been very troubled since yesterday’s board statement. While I do agree that bringing in the Attorney General to review the situation is in MSU’s and the public’s best interest, and that bringing outside counsel in to help guide this board through this unprecedented time is wise, I do not agree with our statement of support for President Simon. As I expressed repeatedly to fellow board members during our discussion Friday, I don’t feel that President Simon can survive the public outcry that has been generated by this tragedy and even less so after hearing the testimony of these brave survivors of Larry Nassar’s abuse. I feel that our best recourse is for President Simon to resign immediately in order to allow the healing process to begin, first and foremost for the survivors and secondarily for our university. I believe that without question, the public has lost confidence in Dr. Simon to effectively lead this university and I believe that this loss of confidence is irreparable.

This is not a personal indictment of President Simon. To date, this board has not been presented with any evidence that would suggest she knew anything of the monster that Larry Nassar is until 2016. I believe he hid behind the legitimacy of known medical procedures to prey on young girls and women. While mistakes were made, I don’t believe anyone at MSU, including President Simon, knowingly engaged in any coverup or criminal wrongdoing at any time. However, while President Simon has done many great things during her time at MSU, this atrocity is simply too much to overcome and our institutional accountability has been compromised. I have empathy for the position she is in but her legacy does not take precedence in this situation.

This board has prided itself on presenting itself as a unified board over the years, even when we had disagreements. However, on this issue I strongly disagree and, while I am only one voice on this board, I can’t in good conscience remain silent on this issue.

Lastly, before people question whether I’m doing this for political gain given that my term ends the end of this year, I have no intention of running for re-election in November of 2018. My only hope is that everyone impacted by this tragedy can begin healing with God’s grace. God bless the survivors.”

Brian Breslin full statement here:

“Yesterday, a unanimous Board of Trustees stated that we continue to believe President Simon is the right leader for the university and that she has our support. Regrettably, Trustee Mitch Lyons announced his intention to call for President Simon’s resignation. Importantly, all of the other trustees continue to support President Simon.

The Board of Trustees shares the outrage of the survivors over the egregious crimes committed by Larry Nassar on the campus of Michigan State University and in his work outside the university with USA Gymnastics and other organizations. The stories told in court this week are heartbreaking.

We look forward to a prompt and thorough investigation by the Michigan Attorney General’s Office to help reassure the public that the university and its leadership have nothing to hide. As our outside counsel, former U.S. Attorney Patrick Fitzgerald, has written to the Attorney General, we believe “the evidence will show that no official believed that Nassar committed sexual abuse prior to newspaper reports in the summer of 2016.”