JACKSON, Mich (WLNS) – Michigan State Police have confirmed that one person is dead after a car collided with a semitrailer on eastbound I-94 west of Jackson.

The crash occurred shortly before 10:20 a.m. at Exit 127.

According to our media partners at MLive, the right lane of the highway and the exit ramp are closed at this time.

Police have released no further details on this incident at this time.

More from MLive: 1 dead in I-94 crash west of Jackson, police say