Nassar hearing: Olympian Jordyn Wieber says Nassar abused her

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – DeWitt native and Olympic gymnast Jordyn Wieber has broken her silence regarding Larry Nassar sexually abusing her.

"I had no idea he was sexually abusing me for his own benefit," Wieber said.

Wieber told the court that Nassar was the only male to treat her and her teammates. She said Nassar took pictures and no one protected them from Nassar.

As a mid-Michigan native, Wieber said Nassar started abusing her when she was 8 and that he abused her for a decade.

She says she is angry with herself for not recognizing abuse and that is something she deals with everyday.

Wieber says she is an Olympian but her story is the same as the 140 women who are coming forward recounting their abuse.

"Even though I am a victim, I do not and will not live as one," Wieber said.

She was a member of the U.S. Women’s Gymnastics team, dubbed the Fierce Five by the media, at the 2012 Summer Olympics, where she won a gold medal in the team competition.

She was also a member of the gold-winning American team at the 2011 World Championships, where she also won the individual all-around.

The 54-year-old Nassar faces a minimum sentence of 25 to 40 years in prison for molesting girls at Michigan State University and his home.

He also was a team doctor at USA Gymnastics. He already has been sentenced to 60 years in prison for child pornography crimes.

