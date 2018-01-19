Trustees: Simon the “right leader” for MSU

Despite numerous calls for her to step down, Michigan State University Lou Anna Simon says she intends to stay on the job – and she’s doing it with the support of the Board of Trustees.

Simon has been criticized for her handling of the sexual assault case involving Larry Nassar. On Thursday, four state lawmakers and the MSU student newspaper joined a growing list of people asking Simon to resign or the board to relieve her.

Nassar, a former MSU and USA Gymnastics doctor, pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting patients under the guise of treatment in two counties.

While he only pleaded guilty to assaulting a handful of women and girls, he’s being sued by more than 140 people who say he abused them over the course of two decades. Around 100 of them are speaking out at the sentencing hearing for Nassar in Ingham County. The hearing started Tuesday and is expected to last into next week.

Michigan State University is also named in the on-going civil lawsuit, because the women and their attorneys say officials and employees were told about the abuse, but failed to act.

An attorney representing MSU says an internal investigation found no evidence that was the case.

“I continue to appreciate the confidence of the Board and the many people who have reached out to me, and to them, who have the best interested of MSU at heart. I have always done my best to lead MSU and I will continue to do so today and tomorrow,” Simon said in a statement released Friday afternoon.

“Through this terrible situation, the university has been perceived as tone deaf, unresponsive and insensitive to the victims,” said board chairman Brian Breslin in a written statement. “We understand the public’s faith has been shaken. The Board has listened and heard the victims. We continue to believe President Simon is the right leader for the university and she has our support.”

Earlier on Friday, the trustees also asked Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette to conduct an investigation into the university’s handling of the Nassar situation.

