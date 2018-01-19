Federal lawsuit filed in Williamston school district transgender/sexual orientation policies

Related Coverage UPDATE: Williamston School Board passes transgender policies

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – The Williamston Community School District and six School Board members are being named in a civil rights lawsuit.

The suit contends that decisions concerning transgender identity violate the rights of religious citizens protected under established court rulings.

In the suit it is claimed that the policies deny students’ their right to privacy, dignity, and personal identity and violates Title IX by allowing boys to take spots on girls’ teams, or vice versa.

The suit also claims parents have a right to be notified of their children’s health decisions and the boards policies violate those rights.

David A. Kallman, Senior Counsel with the Great Lakes Justice Center and lead attorney on the case, said “Common sense and common decency demand that biologically intact boys should not be showering with girls, should not be allowed to use girls’ bathroom and locker room facilities, or take a girl’s spot on an athletic team. Moreover, parents should not be denied critical health information about their children.”

The Great Lakes Justice Center claims this is the first lawsuit in the country based upon an individual’s personal religious identity that has been protected in earlier court decisions.

The suit was filed today in federal court in Grand Rapids.