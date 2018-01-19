Day 4 of Nassar sentencing: Victim impact statements continue as anger boils in courtroom

LANSING, Mich (AP/WLNS) – Larry Nassar, the sports doctor who molested young gymnasts, won’t get his prison sentence until next week.

Judge Rosemarie Aquilina has listened to more than 60 victims this week, but there are more to come Friday. She says Larry Nassar will be sentenced Monday or Tuesday in Ingham County court.

Nassar was a doctor at Michigan State University and USA Gymnastics, which trains Olympians. He has admitted that he sexually molested girls who sought treatment for hip and back injuries.

The 54-year-old faces a minimum sentence of 25 to 40 years in prison.

Nassar already has been sentenced to 60 years in prison for federal child pornography crimes. He faces a third sentence later this month for sexual assault at a gymnastics club in Eaton County.

