“Avalon” Pet Of The Day January 19

Meet “Avalon”, our Pet Of The Day today. Avalon is a 2-year-old domestic shorthair cat. She is a real sweetheart with a great personality. Avalon prefers to watch what is going on around her and seek out attention when she wants it. She’ll do fine with other animals and children who respect her space. Avalon does have a playful side and will be a great addition to just about any home. She has been spayed, is current on her vaccinations and is ready for her forever home. You can learn more about Avalon by contacting the Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter at 517-676-8370.

