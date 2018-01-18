USA Gymnastics ends agreement with Karolyi Ranch

USA Gymnastics today announced it was ending its relationship with the Karolyi Ranch, a gymnastics center led by one of the most famous gymnastics coaches in the world.

The Texas facility served as the USA Gymnastics National Team Training Center.

And as 60 Minutes reported last year, several gymnasts say that’s where Dr. Larry Nassar sexually abused them.

Nassar, a former Michigan State University and USA Gymnastics doctor, pleaded guilty to abusing women and girls under the guise of treatment.

While he only pleaded guilty to abusing a handful of people in Ingham and Eaton counties, more than 140 people say he sexually assaulted them over the course of two decades.

Many of them are speaking at his sentencing hearing in Lansing, which started on Tuesday.

Nassar was also sentenced to 60 years in prison in federal court for possession of child pornography.

The Karolyis, who became famous for coaching Nadia Comaneci to a perfect 10 in the 1976 Olympics and leading the American team to gold in 1996, deny knowing anything about Nassar’s abuse. But the gymnasts told 60 Minutes that the atmosphere they set at the ranch enabled Nassar to do what he did.

CNN reports that gymnast sued Nassar and the Karolyis after the story broke in 2016.

“It has been my intent to terminate this agreement since I began as president and CEO in December,” said Kerry Perry, the president of USA Gymnastics in a written statement. “Our most important priority is our athletes, and their training environment must reflect this. We are committed to a culture that empowers and supports our athletes.”

Perry took over USA Gymnastics in December after the previous president left.