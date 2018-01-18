This Morning: New hotel opens today in Okemos, sign of high interest in area

OKEMOS, Mich (WLNS) – After months of preparation a new hotel is holding its grand opening today in the greater Lansing area.

The Holiday Inn Express and Suites in Okemos is one of several hotels to open in the region this year and officials say that’s good for the local economy.

The four-story building has a little more than 100 rooms.

Wednesday 6 News reporter Veronica Gabriel spoke with the president of the Greater Lansing Convention and Visitors Bureau, Jack Scripsema, who tells us each year almost 5-million people visit the Lansing area and that generates more than $1-billion for the region’s tourism industry.

He says with Michigan State University, Lansing’s convention center and local sporting events, developers have taken a huge interest in the greater Lansing region.

“I think it’s great for the community because it contributes to the economic health and it creates jobs and I think it provides things that we as residents enjoy as well and it just makes for a very healthy community,” explained Schripsema.

He says because of that high demand here in the region we can look forward to seeing more developments like this one in the future.