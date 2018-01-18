UPDATE: State lawmakers, student paper call on MSU president to resign

UPDATE (4:55pm) The leaders of the Michigan Senate are joining the calls for Michigan State University President Lou Anna Simon to lose her job.

In a statement released late Thursday afternoon, Senate Majority Leader Arlan Meekhof and Senate Minority Leader Jim Ananich said that “in light of recent news” that the MSU Board of Trustees should remove Simon from her job.

“The Senate has lost confidence in President Simon’s ability to lead one of our state’s finest universities,” they said in a joint statement. “The MSU community deserves better from its leadership.”

ORIGINAL STORY (3:11pm) – The two state lawmakers who represent East Lansing issued a joint statement today calling on the president of Michigan State University to resign.

East Lansing is home to MSU and the lawmakers – House Majority Leader Sam Singh and State Senator Curtis Hertel, Jr. – are both MSU grads.

The two say they’ve lost confidence in MSU President Lou Anna Simon after the school’s handling of the Larry Nassar sexual assault case.

Nassar, a former MSU and USA Gymnastics doctor, has pleaded guilty to molesting women and girls under the guise of treatment. More than 140 of them are suing Nassar, MSU, and USA Gymnastics in civil court. They’re suing Nassar for the abuse and others for failing to protect them from the abuse. They claim numerous people told officials at MSU about the abuse, but that university staffers failed to act.

An attorney for MSU says the university did not know about any allegations against Nassar except for a lone 2014 case, in which they took steps to monitor Nassar’s contact with patients. MSU fired Nassar in 2016 after news of the scandal broke because the school says he failed to follow those procedures.

Nassar has also pleaded guilty to child pornography charges in federal court and has already been sentenced to 60 years in prison in that case.

“It is clear that a lack of leadership amongst Michigan State University’s highest ranks allowed victims to suffer in silence for far too long,” Singh and Hertel said in a written statement. “We owe it to every survivor who had to endure this horrific torture to not only bring justice to the perpetrator, but also ensure that changes are made at the university to prevent this from ever happening again. The current leadership of Michigan State University is clearly unable to handle that responsibility or help students and the university community rebuild.”

The two said Simon needs to step down immediately.

“In order for the victims, our community and our state to truly heal and move forward, and to create a culture where all victims are heard, a change in leadership must be made. We call for the immediate resignation of MSU President Simon,” they said. “In addition to President Simon’s immediate removal, we continue to call on the legislature to exercise its oversight authority over the university until all those responsible are held accountable.”

Their statement follows an editorial by the State News, the student paper at MSU, which also called on Simon to resign. The front page says only “President Simon, resign”

An editorial inside says “MSU, your house is on fire. It’s been on fire. Slowly, MSU is trying to put the fire out. But, once it’s out, there will be ugly remnants. The MSU of old won’t resemble the MSU of new. As much as people want to say that’s a bad thing, it isn’t. The strongest this institution will ever be is during a period of new life. There is only one way to build this new house, and the people who claim to love it need to understand that.”

Their calls follow requests by other officials and institutions for Simon to step down. House Speaker Tom Leonard, former Ingham County Prosecutor and gubernatorial candidate Gretchen Whitmer, and the Lansing State Journal have all called for the MSU president’s resignation for her handling of the Nassar scandal.