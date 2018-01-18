Son to be tried in shooting death of mother

MASON, Mich (WLNS) – A Williamston man will stand trial on charges of open murder and felony firearms in connection with the death of his mother.

Andrew Willson, 19, waived his preliminary exam today and both sides agreed to send the case to Circuit Court.

Police say Willson called 9-1-1 himself and was then arrested for the shooting death of his mother, Lisa Willson, 51, last September.

The two has lived in the same home on Linn Road when Willson called 9-1-1 to report that his mother had been killed.

Deputies arrived and found Lisa Willson had been shot in the head.

Andrew Willson was arrested that day.

He will be back on court on january 31st.