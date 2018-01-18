Skubick: State House and Senate square off over tax relief plans

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – The chair of the House Taxation Committee will stick with his plan for tax relief versus the plan the Senate adopted yesterday on a 37-0 vote.

Today the chair of the Senate Tax Committee is not giving any ground.

Rep. Jim Tedder wants $4,800 in tax relief and his Senate counterpart is digging in on his $5,000 plan.

“We’ve got the $4,800 plan in the House and I think that’s what we’re going to stick to,” said Rep. Tedder. “I’m going to make him an offer he can’t refuse.”

This is a friendly competition between the two bodies with the House set to vote next week.

But from the sidelines the governor rejects both dollar amounts saying the state’s long term fiscal health is at risk.

But Republican Rep. Peter Lucido says his governor’s got it wrong. “When you see people haven’t gotten relief in 20 years, I think you need to reevaluate who is saying what and why they are saying it.”

As for the competing plans, Sen. Jack Brandenburg is not budging. “$200 is $200, I’ll take anything I can get.”

And the senator insists at the end of the day he won’t bend.

Rep. Tedder says if he bends, he’ll lose votes.

“I believe if I start ramping up our plan to $5,000, it may be fair to say I start losing support.”

Assuming these two resolve their differences taxpayers are in line for about an $80-100 tax break but that could face a veto from Governor Snyder.