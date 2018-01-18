Nassar criticizes Judge for “media circus,” Judge calls him “delusional”

LANSING, MI (WLNS) – Day three of Larry Nassar’s sentencing hearing, started with the judge addressing concerns over a letter the former MSU and USA Gymnastics doctor wrote, calling for what he says, was a “cry for mental health.”

Judge Rosemarie Aquilina read some parts of the letter to the court.

In it, Nassar said he was having issues with his heart and wasn’t sure if he’d be able to sit through the entire week-long sentencing hearing listening to his victims speak.

He also said that he was having issues with his heart and has already passed out twice, including before his federal sentencing.

”This was a global resolution,” Judge Aquilina said. “I didn’t want one victim to lose their voice.”

In his letter, Nassar also criticized the judge for entertaining a four-day sentencing media circus.

Judge Aquilina was having none of it.

“Spending four or five days listening to them is significantly minor considering the hours of pleasure you’ve had at their expense and ruining their lives,” she said, adding that none of this should come as a surprise.

Judge Aquilina then asked Nassar questions such as if he still stands by his plea, which allowed his victims to speak at his sentencing if they wished to.

She also assured Nassar that Community Mental Health is on standby if he needs it.

But told him the letter he wrote, wasn’t worth the paper it was written on.