MSU Trustee: “Until we say we’re not supporting Lou Anna, we all are”

The vice chairman of the Michigan State University Board of Trustees says the board supports President Lou Anna Simon, despite a growing number of calls for her to resign.

At least four state lawmakers and the student newspaper at MSU today all called for Simon to resign or the trustees to remove her because of her handling of the sex assault scandal involving Larry Nassar.

Nassar, a former MSU and USA Gymnastics doctor, pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting patients under the guise of treatment in two counties.

While he only pleaded guilty to assaulting a handful of women and girls, he’s being sued by more than 140 people who say he abused them over the course of two decades. Around 100 of them are speaking out at the sentencing hearing for Nassar in Ingham County. The hearing started Tuesday and is expected to last through Friday, if not longer.

MIchigan State University is also named in the on-going civil lawsuit, because the women and their attorneys say officials and employees were told about the abuse, but failed to act.

An attorney representing MSU says an internal investigation found no evidence that was the case.

But the claims and the days emotional testimony at the sentencing prompted several lawmakers to ask for Simon’s resignation or removal on Thursday. Among them, House Minority Leader Sam Singh and State Senator Curtis Hertel, Jr., who went to MSU and represent East Lansing, where the university is based. They were joined later on Thursday by Senator Majority Leader Arlan Meekhof and Senate Minority Leader Jim Ananich, who issued a joint statement of their own.

The State News, the student paper at MSU, also said in large type on the front page today “President Simon, resign”

But Joel Ferguson, the vice chair of the MSU Board of Trustees, says Simon has his support and the board’s.

“Until we say we’re not supporting Lou Anna, we all are. Understand?” he said to 6 News on Thursday night. “No waffle on me” he added to make his support clear.

Ferguson accused the politicians of “grandstanding” and “piling on” and said that he wants to see specific evidence of wrongdoing by Simon before he’ll reconsider her job status.

“Have they got some specific thing?” asked Ferguson. “I’ll react to whatever she’s done wrong. Have they got something new?”

When it was suggested that people called for Simon’s resignation because she was responsible for the way the university has handled the situation, Ferguson challenged critics to find a specific example how wrongdoing by Simon or “how she was negligent and didn’t do her job.”

“If they’ve got something specific, please share it, because we all want to hear it,” he said. “If they have basis to what they’re saying, produce it.”

“Aren’t you innocent until proven guilty?” asked Ferguson, a Lansing developer who has been on the board for decades.

The politicians and the paper who called for Simon to resign today are not the only ones who have done so. The Lansing State Journal ran an editorial making the same point in December. House Speaker Tom Leonard and former Ingham County Prosecutor Gretchen Whitmer also called for Simon to step down. Leonard, a Republican, is running for Attorney General and Whitmer, a Democrat, is running for governor.

An Ingham County judge will sentence Nassar on the sexual assault charges at the conclusion of his sentencing hearing. Nassar has one more sentencing hearing for the charges in Eaton County in the coming weeks.

A federal judge already sentenced Nassar to 60 years in prison for possession of child pornography.