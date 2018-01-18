Man barricades himself in Jackson County house; finally surrenders to deputies

JACKSON, Mich (WLNS) – A man is sitting in jail today after a standoff with Jackson County Sheriff’s deputies.

It began around 4:45 p.m. yesterday when deputies went to a home on Hawkins Road in Henrietta Township on a welfare check for a woman.

She was fine but deputies found a 38-year-old man inside who had outstanding arrest warrants.

He armed himself and refused to leave.

Everyone else left the house.

Eventually a negotiator was able to convince the man to give himself up peacefully.

A firearm was found in the house.