Lansing firefighter falls through floor in burning house, escapes injury

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – Eight people are without a home this morning after an apartment fire just south of Lansing last night.

It happened on Seaway Road just south of Lansing in Ingham County.

The Lansing Fire Department responded and crews were able to contain the fire to one apartment.

But, while inside battling the flames, one of their own took an unlucky step, falling through the second floor.

The fire captain says the firefighter isn’t hurt but they sent him to a local hospital as a precaution.

Firefighters also had another challenge battling frozen hydrants.

The Red Cross is assisting the people left homeless.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.