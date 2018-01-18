Detroit, Grand Rapids don’t make list of possible 2nd Amazon HQ sites

DETROIT (AP) – Detroit and Grand Rapids aren’t on Amazon’s list of cities under consideration for the online retail giant’s second headquarters.

Seattle-based Amazon on Thursday named 20 cities that didn’t include Detroit or Grand Rapids, both of which had submitted a proposal. Amazon plans to invest $5 billion in the new headquarters and could employ as many as 50,000 people in and around the city it chooses.

Detroit’s proposal included office space in existing buildings, more space in projects under development and vacant land. Amazon had made clear that tax breaks and grants would be a big factor in its decision about where to locate the project.

Mayor Mike Duggan picked Quicken Loans founder Dan Gilbert to lead the team pursuing Amazon.

Duggan says Thursday that Detroit’s proposal “showed a clear vision for the future” of the city.

It’s a decision that Gov. Rick Snyder called disappointing.

“(It) won’t set us back – we’re accelerating to the next opportunity,” he said this morning. “We know it’s out there.”

But on the list – which is weighted heavily on the eastern half of the United States – are fellow Midwest cities Chicago, Pittsburgh, Indianapolis and Columbus, Ohio.

Other cities making the initial cut:

Los Angeles

Austin, Texas

Dallas

Denver

Nashville

Boston

New York

Newark, New Jersey

Philadelphia

Washington, D.C.

Miami

Raleigh, North Carolina

Northern Virginia

Atlanta

Montgomery County, Maryland

>>Our media partners MLive contributed to this report