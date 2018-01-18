Day 3 of Nassar sentencing: Anger, anguish and strength

UPDATE: Jamie Dantzscher, a 2000 Olympic bronze medalist, is the first to speak. Prior to her statement Judge Rosemarie Aquilina read a letter from Larry Nassar that accused the judge of playing to the media.

Hearing is getting underway..Judge Rosemarie Aquilina is reading a letter written by Nassar, which states he doesn't know if he's able to face the women he sexually abused. — Alexandra Ilitch (@WLNSAlexandra) January 18, 2018

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

The judge’s response was scathing and she asked if Nassar wanted to change his plea. He did not.

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – Today is Day 3 of former MSU and USA gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar’s sentencing.

What’s normally a short process is expected to last at least into Friday.

Dozens of women and girls are sharing with the court the sexual abuse they suffered and how it impacted their lives.

Nassar pleaded guilty in Ingham County.

He admits using his position as a gymnastics doctor to sexually assault his patients, claiming it was medical treatment.

Nassar sat with his head down throughout the hearing, sometimes visibly crying.

The victim’s statements will continue all day today with more scheduled for tomorrow.

Nassar’s sentencing will follow the impact statements.

6 News reporter Alexandra Ilitch is in the courtroom and will live Tweet the proceedings.

You can also follow the 6 News livestream from inside the courtroom all day.

ONLINE:

Live Tweet: Alexandra Ilitch Twitter feed

Livestream: 6 News Livestream