“Chloe” Pet Of The Day January 18

Meet “Chloe”, our Pet Of The Day today. Chloe is a 1-year-old American Staffordshire mix. She’s a youngster who is always up for some fun. Chloe would do well in an active family where she can get lots of exercise and mental stimulation. She would probably do well with older kids but not so well with cats. Chloe is still a puppy who is looking for someone to train her and help become a great family dog. Chloe has been neutered, is current on vaccinations and is ready for her forever home. You can learn more about Chloe by calling the Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter at 517-676-8370.

