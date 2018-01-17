UPDATE: Jackson County murder victim identified

UPDATE:

PARMA TWP, Mich. (WLNS) — Authorities are investigating the first homicide of the year in Jackson County.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office identifies the victim as 31-year-old John D. Campbell.

They say he was shot and killed Tuesday night at his home on Athena Drive in Parma Township.

Investigators say this was not a random act and they believe the victim was targeted.

But so far no arrests have been made.

April Hamilton says last night she was putting her daughter to bed when she heard a loud noise.

“I remember hearing a bang,” Hamilton said.

She later discovered the noise came from across the street, and meant a man lost his life.

“Anything that involves a shooting is definitely scary. Especially when you’re a parent,” Hamilton said.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says deputies came to the house around 8:30 p.m. and found a 31-year-old man dead from a gunshot wound.

Authorities have identified him as John D. Campbell.

Undersheriff Chris Kuhl says investigators are still piecing together what happened.

“We did obtain some information from some witnesses who were near the area and we are working with them for any information they can provide us about how or why this occurred,” Kuhl said.

Right now not much is known about Campbell.

This is the first murder of the year in Jackson County.

“At this point I suspect that the victim may have known his assailant. I don’t see a pattern of randomness here,” Kuhl said.

As investigators look for leads, neighbors hope the situation can be quickly resolved.

“There are kids everywhere. That’s my main concern. Bullets don’t have a name on it. And I just hope people can grow up and handle situations differently,” Hamilton said.

If you have any information about the murder, contact the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office at 517-768-7931 or Crime Stoppers at 517-483-7867.

