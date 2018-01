LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – We all know how entertaining basketball games are but you can’t dispute the fact that basketball with the Original Harlem Globetrotters is the best around.

Soon mid-Michigan will have a chance to spin their way into the Breslin Center.

Today Globetrotter Buckets Blakes came in to 6 News This Morning to teach Justin Kree a thing or two about fancy basketball hand work.

The team is coming to East Lansing on Friday Feburary 2nd.

Tickets are on sale here.