UPDATE: Tears and pain; Day 2 as Nassar victims share impact statements

UPDATE (12:45 p.m.) – Michigan State University president Lou Anna K. Simon is in the courtroom for the afternoon session at the Larry Nassar sentencing hearing.

Many of the victims who have given impact statements questioned the university’s role during the years of abuse.

This is her first appearance in the courtroom since the victims began giving their statements Tuesday morning.

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – Former MSU and USA Gymnastics Doctor Larry Nassar is back in court today for Day 2 of his sentencing hearing.

A judge will hear more impact statements from women who say Nassar sexually assaulted them.

Tuesday, the first of four scheduled days to hear statements, 29 women shared personal stories.

Each of them revealed how they came to know Nassar and how his abuse has affected their lives to this day.

Nassar sat with his head down most of the time.

He would look up when the women addressed him, sometimes bowing his head down to cry.

A total of 101 women are expected to give victim impact statements in court this week.

