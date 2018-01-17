Teams of women continue to break their silence on Day 2 of Nassar Sentencing

LANSING, MI (WLNS) – Speaking out publicly for the world to hear, is something many victims of Larry Nassar say, is part of their healing process.

More women and girls continue to share their stories of sexual abuse by the former MSU and USA Gymnastics Doctor, on day two of another heart-breaking day of testimony.

Many who spoke out Wednesday say they aren’t staying silent anymore.

For years, they thought they were seeing one of the best doctors in the area, only to find out later, that his treatments weren’t even legitimate.

“Silence. One of the most prevalent attitudes taught to young gymnasts and engrained in the culture of gymnastics, is silent suffering,” Chelsea Williams said.

As we continue to learn more about the women and girls who were sexually abused by Nassar, you hear a common theme: the emotional damage these woman say they’ve suffered by being silenced or scared has taken over their lives, leaving many feeling worthless and anxiety ridden.

“I have felt anger, fear, sadness, anxiety, frustration, self-consciousness and unbelievable levels of stress,” Stephanie Robinson said.

And not only is it affecting the victims, but their families and even coaches who worked with Nassar for many years.

“The incredible pain and anguish that my husband and I have felt, we cannot protect our child,” one mother said.

Thomas Brennen, who coached Chelsea Williams, spoke up after Williams did.

“I’ve probably sent well over 100 kids to him over the years,” Brennen said. “So the guilt I feel for that is hard to fathom.”

Many continue to call on the institutions including MSU and USA gymnastics that the victims said failed them.

They want accountability and many, including Amanda Thomashow, took the opportunity to ask for it.

“The investigation done by MSU was brief and sloppy,” she said. “It left me feeling disposable and worthless.”

USA Gymnastics CEO, Kerry Perry was in the court room.

MSU President Lou Anna K. Simon joined the hearing in the afternoon. Both reporters and victims of Nassar pressed her with questions.

Simon said that she didn’t want to take away from what the day is really about, which is hearing from the victims.

When asked about MSU taking accountability, she said this.

“I think there are steps being made towards accountability and there are steps that will follow and that’s some of it will have to occur in a setting that is in a rule of law, others will occur in other forums and again, this is not the day to have that conversation.”

More than 100 victims are expected to make statements by the end of this week.

Court resumes Thursday morning at 9 a.m. 6 News will be there and continue to bring you the latest.