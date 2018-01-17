Subway restaurant robbed; second in two days

EAST LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – East Lansing Police are investigating an armed robbery at a Subway restaurant overnight.

They tell 6 News that officers were called to the Subway on the 1100 block on East Grand River just before midnight.

Investigators say a man entered the restaurant, waved what appeared to be a weapon, and demanded money.

They would not confirm if the man got away with any cash.

The suspect was wearing dark clothes, ski glasses and an orange ski mask.

Earlier this week a Subway restaurant in Delhi Township was robbed.

Police say no one was injured in either incident.