Subway restaurant robbed; second in two days

By Published:

EAST LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – East Lansing Police are investigating an armed robbery at a Subway restaurant overnight.

They tell 6 News that officers were called to the Subway on the 1100 block on East Grand River just before midnight.

Investigators say a man entered the restaurant, waved what appeared to be a weapon, and demanded money.

They would not confirm if the man got away with any cash.

The suspect was wearing dark clothes, ski glasses and an orange ski mask.

Earlier this week a Subway restaurant in Delhi Township was robbed.

Police say no one was injured in either incident.

We welcome thoughts and comments from our viewers. We ask that everyone keep their remarks civil and respectful. Postings that contain profanity, racist, or potentially libelous remarks will be deleted. We will delete any commercial postings, as well.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s