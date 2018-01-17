Man gets life in prison for 2016 West Texas double slaying, captured in Lansing

SAN ANGELO, Texas (AP) – A West Texas man must serve life in prison in a plea deal for his role in the 2016 shooting deaths of two people at a home in San Angelo.

Prosecutors on Tuesday announced Raymond Alvarado Jr. of San Angelo pleaded guilty to capital murder and was sentenced to life in prison without chance for parole.

Alvarado could have faced the death penalty if convicted of capital murder in the September 2016 slayings of 28-year-old Jimmy Andrew Gonzales and 28-year-old Anthony Martinez, both of San Angelo.

Alvarado was captured four months later in Lansing, Michigan.

An affidavit indicates Alvarado had earlier talked about wanting to assault and rob the victims.

Three other suspects await trial.