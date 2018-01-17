Jackson County man shot, dies overnight

PARMA TWP, Mich (WLNS) – A Jackson County man is dead after being shot last night.

Jackson County Sheriff Steven Rand says the victim was found in a home on the 800 block of Ahena Drive in Parma Township.

They were called to the address just before 8:30 p.m. Tuesday night.

When they got there they found the 31-year-old man had been shot and he died at the scene.

Deputies have been interviewing witnesses who were in the area at the time of the shooting.

There has been no arrest.

Detectives are encouraging anyone with information regarding this incident to contact Detective Sergeant Bryan Huttenlocker at 517-768-7931 or Crime Stoppers of Mid-Michigan at 517-483-STOP (7867).