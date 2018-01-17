Early morning fire hits Lansing home

By Published: Updated:

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – Lansing firefighters were busy when a house fire erupted in Lansing this morning.

Firefighters were called to a home on the 900 block of Johnson Avenue just before 1 a.m. today.

When they arrived they saw large flames shooting out the back of the house.

The crews were able to knock the fire down quickly but were still on the scene hours later checking for hot spots.

A neighbor tells 6 News that three people and a dog live in the house.

There is no information about what started the fire.

This story is developing and will be updated online and on 6 News.

Related Posts

We welcome thoughts and comments from our viewers. We ask that everyone keep their remarks civil and respectful. Postings that contain profanity, racist, or potentially libelous remarks will be deleted. We will delete any commercial postings, as well.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s