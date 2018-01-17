Early morning fire hits Lansing home

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – Lansing firefighters were busy when a house fire erupted in Lansing this morning.

Firefighters were called to a home on the 900 block of Johnson Avenue just before 1 a.m. today.

When they arrived they saw large flames shooting out the back of the house.

The crews were able to knock the fire down quickly but were still on the scene hours later checking for hot spots.

A neighbor tells 6 News that three people and a dog live in the house.

There is no information about what started the fire.

This story is developing and will be updated online and on 6 News.