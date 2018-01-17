Detroit man awarded $1 million for wrongful conviction

DETROIT (AP) – A judge has awarded $1 million to a Detroit man who spent 25 years in prison before proving that his mother’s gun wasn’t the murder weapon.

Desmond Ricks is benefiting from a Michigan law that compensates people who are wrongly convicted. Tests last year showed that bullets recovered from the victim didn’t match the gun that was presented at trial in 1992.

The 51-year-old Ricks was released from prison last May. He tells The Associated Press that he feels “blessed” to be free and plans to use some of the money to start a construction business and help young boys who live without fathers.

A judge signed off on the $1 million payment Wednesday. Ricks’ attorney believes he’s entitled to an additional $216,000 and plans to appeal.