Crime Stoppers: 1 attempt to identify, 2 wanted for felonies

LANSING, MI (WLNS) – Crime Stoppers of Mid-Michigan is asking for the public’s assistance for information and to help find two people wanted for felonies.

Request for Information:

In the early morning hours of December 17th 2017, the Lansing Police Department was dispatched to the 600 block of North Pennsylvania Avenue for a Home Invasion. Two unknown subjects entered the home and as saulted the residents and then left in a pickup truck. If you have any inform ation regarding this incident or the individuals involved, please contact Crime Stoppers at (517) 483-STOP.

Wanted for a Felony Offense:

They are pictured from left to right:

Laria Annice Chapman is a 30-year-old black female who stands 5’6” tall and weighs 260 pounds. Chapman has black hair and brown eyes. DMs. Chapman has a Felony Warrant

for Fraud out of the City of Lansing, Michigan.

Doran Tashawn Duncan is a 27-year-old black male who stands 6’0” tall and weighs 185 pounds. Mr. Duncan has a Felony Warrant for Home Invasion out of the City of Lansing, Michigan.

If you have any information regarding the identity of these subjects, please contact Crime Stoppers at (517) 483-STOP.