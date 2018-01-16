Skubick: Republican candidates for governor talking tax cuts. Or not.

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – With tax cut fever engulfing the State Capitol, 6 News Capitol correspondent Tim Skubick tried to interview two of the major candidates for governor on where they stood on this.

That’s when Tim ran into some brick walls.

There’s an old saying in the news business: There are no tough questions, but there are tough answers.

But when it comes to these two Republican candidates for governor, Bill Schuette and Brian Calley, they simply refused to answer some pretty straight forward questions.

Lt. Gov. Brian Calley is aware that some Republicans may want to use a $1.5 billion windfall from the federal government to lower the income tax rate.

Does he want to use part of that money to do that?

“I have a high level of respect for other people’s opinions,” he replied.

So are you willing to end endorse that?

“I’m not willing to endorse a reporter’s description of another conversation,” he continued.

So would you rule it out?

“I look forward to working with our partners,” Calley said.

When this reporter asked “So why can’t you take a stance?”

Calley responded “we have a proposal on the table but there’s a lot of people who are involved in this process.”

Republican candidate Bill Schuette wants to cut the income tax rate which will result in a loss of $1.2 billion in the state’s check book so the question is, where would he cut state services to make up the lost revenue?

“Michigan needs to grow,” Schuette responded.

In this next answer he concedes budget reductions are needed, but he quickly moves on without telling voters where he would cut.

“You have to make budget reductions but the fact is we need to grow our state,” he insisted.

When this reporter asked where do you make the cuts?

“It’s all about what is your vision for Michigan. We need to have high hopes and big accomplishments,” was his response.

Tough questions for these two but no tough answers yet.