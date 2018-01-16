Rising Great Lakes water levels keep Michigan companies busy

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (AP) – Rising water levels in Lake Michigan and Lake Huron are keeping shoreline stabilization, dock and hoist companies in Michigan busy.

The Traverse City Record-Eagle reports that the Army Corps of Engineers says water levels for the two lakes averaged 580 feet in December, nearly two feet higher than the long-term average.

Officials predict water levels will have an overall increase of 4 to 6 inches this year.

Brandon Oaks owns the Silver Lake area-based Pure Harbor Dock and Boat. He says the rising levels means he constantly has work removing old docks and designing new ones that will clear the water.

Army Corps of Engineers Detroit district watershed hydrology chief Keith Kompoltowicz says water levels depend on snow accumulation across the Great Lakes basin and ice on the lakes.