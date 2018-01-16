New public safety communication system coming to Jackson County

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) — Authorities in Jackson County are getting ready to launch a new system that will help them better communicate with each other when there’s an emergency, but also get help out to you more efficiently.

Sheriff Steven Rand says public safety in Jackson County is about to take a big leap into 21st century communications.

“That impacts the public safety radio system countywide for police, fire, EMS,” Rand said.

In 2016, Jackson County voters approved a 911 surcharge for monthly phone bills.

Sheriff Rand says those tax dollars are now going to a new communication system.

“We are in the process of beginning the construction phase of that. They have footings laid and towers coming in, and equipment that’s been purchased,” Rand said.

Part of the new network is a radio system that will provide better communication between first responders all over the county and across the state when there’s an emergency.

“There’s a lot of benefits to this system. It will be radios, both mobile in the car and in fire trucks, and also hand-held radios that will be in the hands of all public safety personnel countywide,” Rand said.

And when it comes to calls to 911, the sheriff says the technology upgrades will insure that help gets to you more efficiently.

He says right now there are parts of the county where it’s difficult for dispatchers to reach public safety.

“So I really see this as a getting units in the field to the people they need to serve in a more quick, timely way and also more accurate communication,” Rand said.

He says once these improvements are in place the dispatch center will be ready for even more upgrades.

“Including Smart 911, text to 911, we’re prepared for those things when they do come to fruition. So this is probably the last piece of the puzzle that will really enable us to have what I would call top notch communications from 911 to the units in the field,” Rand said.

The sheriff’s office hopes to have the new system in place later this fall.