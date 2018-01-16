Graphene Manufacturer opening new facility in Vevay Township

INGHAM CO., Mich (WLNS) – Graphene is a form of carbon with all its atoms arranged in one flat sheet.

It’s the strongest material humans have ever discovered and its unique electrical properties could play a huge role in next-generation electronics.

Manufacturing it is a growing business right here in mid-Michigan.

Today the Lansing-based company XG Sciences is announcing an expansion.

They’re opening a new facility in Vevay Township south of Mason.

It will be a 64,000 square foot facility to meet the company’s growing demand for nano-materials like graphene.

There is no word yet on how many new jobs the facility will create.

This will more than double XG’s total floor space.

