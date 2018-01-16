Detroit man deported to Mexico after 30 years in US

In this Oct. 7, 2017, photo, President Donald Trump speaks to reporters before leaving the White House in Washington for a brief stop at Andrews Air Force Base in Md., on his way to Greensboro, N.C. The Trump administration sent an immigration policy wish-list to Congress that includes overhauling the country's green-card system, hiring 10,000 more immigration officers and building a wall along the southern border. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

DETROIT (AP) – A Detroit man who had lived in the U.S. for nearly 30 years has been deported to Mexico.

Jorge Garcia came to the U.S. with his family when he was 10 years old and has long sought legal status. The 39-year-old landscaper was deported on Monday and can’t return to the U.S. for a decade.

Garcia learned he’d been scheduled to be deported in November as part of the Trump administration’s immigration crackdown. A request from Democratic Congresswoman Debbie Dingell of Dearborn pushed back the deportation date to allow Garcia to spend the holidays with his wife and two children, who are all U.S. citizens.

Immigrant advocates say deporting people like Garcia separates families.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement spokesman Khaalid Walls said in an email Tuesday he was looking into the matter.

