Authorities: Girl, 13, arrested after Michigan school threat

MONROE, Mich. (AP) – Authorities say a 13-year-old girl has been arrested following an online threat against a middle school in southeastern Michigan.

The Monroe County sheriff’s office says a message posted online Friday threatened gun violence this week at Jefferson Middle School in the Monroe area.

The department says the girl is being held at the Monroe County Youth Center, pending formal charges of making terroristic threats toward a school facility. Investigators determined, however, that the girl didn’t have the means to carry out the threat.

