Assault arrest in Ingham County leads to massive drug find

INGHAM CO., Mich (WLNS) – An investigation into a reported assault has led Ingham County Sheriff’s investigators to a massive drug find.

It all began just after 11:30 p.m. on January 9th when Ingham County Sheriff’s deputies responded to Stockbridge Township on a report that a man had physically assaulted his girlfriend and also allegedly pointed a handgun at her.

Kody Krusinski, 21, of Stockbridge, was stopped while driving and arrested for Felonious Assault.

During a search, deputies located numerous vials in the vehicle that are believed to be liquid fentanyl and anabolic steroids.

The next day, Ingham County deputies assisted the Tri-County Metro Narcotics Squad in executing a search warrant at Krusinksi’s home in the 4500 block of Shepper Rd in Stockbridge Township.

The search revealed suspected liquid fentanyl and anabolic steroids. Deputies also located information that led them to a commercial facility in Pittsfield Township in Washtenaw County.

A second search warrant was executed in Washtenaw County and approximately 3/4 of a gallon of suspected liquid fentanyl was found along with several hundred vials of suspected liquid anabolic steroids and liquid fentanyl.

In addition, approximately 4 pounds of suspected anabolic steroid powder and tens of thousands of various pills, which have not yet been identified, were also located.

The investigation continues, and drug charges are pending.