Speeding car crashes into second floor of California building

SANTA ANA, Calif. (CBS News) — A car slammed into the second floor of a building in Orange County, California, early Sunday morning. The incident unfolded in the 300 block of East 17th Street in Santa Ana, CBS Los Angeles reports.

The Orange County Fire Authority (OCFA) said the driver hit a center divider, catapulting the vehicle into the air. The Santa Ana Police Department said the car was traveling at a high rate of speed when it hit the median and flew into the building, which houses a dental practice.

Upon impact, a fire broke out and was quickly extinguished. Firefighters said there were two people inside the vehicle. Both victims were safely removed from the car with minor injuries.

The driver admitted to using narcotics and was admitted to a hospital for observation, Santa Ana police said.

Crews from OCFA and Los Angeles County Urban Search & Rescue teams worked to remove the vehicle from the building Sunday morning.