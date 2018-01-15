Sentencing hearing for Larry Nassar may take up to four days

Larry Nassar will likely listen to almost 100 women and girls who say he sexually assaulted them while in his care. sentencing for the former U.S.A gymnastics doctor starts Tuesday, but may last for the rest of the week due to the sheer volume of victims speaking.

Judge Rosemarie Aquilina ruled that all Nassar’s victims who complained to Michigan State University about him sexually assaulting them, under the guise of medical treatment, could make a victim-impact statement.

More than 125 women have been invited to address Nassar and the attorney general’s office reports at least 88 women and girls are expected to make a victim-impact statement.

There is no cap for how long these victim-impact statements can last. It’s expected to be at least a few days’ worth of testimony in the courtroom with each victim detailing the abuse and damage Nassar caused to them.

Nassar faces a minimum of 25 to 40 years in prison and a maximum sentence of up to life in prison. Nassar’s sentencing hearing in Eaton county begins on January 31, another instance where he faces a maximum sentence of life in prison. He has already been sentenced to 60 years on three counts of federal child pornography charges.