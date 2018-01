LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – Football has always kind of been a male-dominated sport on the field.

But one group of women here in the Lansing area is trying to change that.

They call themselves the Capital City Savages and they’re the city’s first all-female tackle football team.

6 News photojournalist Jeremy Petersen headed over to a practice Sunday to get a taste of the action.

