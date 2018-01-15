“Johnny” Pet Of The Day January 15

Meet “Johnny”, our Pet Of The Day today. Johnny is an 11 month old Lab mix. He likes car rides, leash walking, and has basic doggie manners. He’s still a work in progress, but with treats and patience, he knows he can do anything! He’s almost house trained too! Johnny is crate trained and it’s his safe place. It gives him a space to chill out when he wants and it keeps him out of trouble when he’s home alone with his foster siblings. Johnny gets along well with dogs and cats. He still gets a little excited and goofy, so he’s best with supervision around children. Johnny loves belly rubs and snuggles. He has been neutered, is current on his vaccinations and is ready for his forever home. You can learn more about Johnny by contacting the Eaton County Humane Society at 269-749-9440.

