Jackson community honors MLK with day of service

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) — Hundreds of people packing the Michigan Theatre Monday morning showed a big turnout for a day of service.

“This is the largest service day project turnout. It’s been amazing,” said Eric Beda, Service Director of Intercultural Relations at Spring Arbor University.

This is the first year Spring Arbor University has launched its annual Marin Luther King Legacy Service Day Project from the city of Jackson.

Beda says they wanted to involve the entire community.

“That’s what made it such a great turnout,” Beda said.

More than 500 people met at the theatre to get their volunteer assignments and then spread out to volunteer at 25 community organizations.

One of them was the Jackson Symphony Orchestra facility, where volunteers helped clean out a storage area.

Beda says it’s all about honoring Dr. King.

“Trying to embody his vision, embodying his legacy by going out and really being selfless and serving the community,” Beda said.

The biggest service day project happened Katch a Kid, where more than 30 volunteers pitched in.

The outreach mission of a local church, Katch a Kid helps families in need.

Director Larry Artis says the help he’s getting with cleaning, painting, and dry-walling is invaluable.

“You’ve got two months’ worth of work, if not three months that they’re accomplishing,” Artis said.

He’s thankful for the work that’s honoring King.

“And it’s like an embodiment of him. So I love it. It’s expediting my dream,” Artis said.

Leslie Tanis, a senior at Spring Arbor, says students are excited to have a day out, instead of a day off.

“It’s hard work. But it is work that pays off. It’s something that gets us off campus, gets us to interact with other people. And really it’s a great way for us to interact with each other as well,” Tanis said.