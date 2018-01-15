Hundreds march on MSU campus to honor MLK

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – MSU students, faculty and community members were out in the snow and cold Monday to march in solidarity to remember Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

One of those students, Jesse Morrison, says it was the least he could do for all the people that came before him.

“We have to support each other to bring change because the people in the past that did it and all the things they went through, it’s not that hard for me to get out of my bed and come to a march to support and show love,” Morrison said.

He was just one of the hundreds of men, women and children who took to the streets of MSU’s campus to celebrate how far the African American community has come, and remember the people who got them there.

“We haven’t forgotten,” Chris Brown, another MSU student told 6 News. “I think that’s very important, especially in today’s climate and how diverse it’s begining to be nowadays, and we just want to make sure we understand our roots and how we came so far.”

The university’s annual march commemorates the life of MLK, a man who died while peacefully fighting for justice.

His message of hope and love rings true today. Some who participated in the march, including MSU freshman Nicholas Holly, say that’s what inspired them to come.

“I just wanted to show my support and stand with these people here, these are my brothers and sisters,” Holly said. “I want them to know that I’m here fully in support and I just, you know, gotta show love. It’s a great cause.”

MSU President Lou Anna K. Simon also marched along with students Monday.

“It’s a way of simply saying that im committed to doing something in the space that I live in to make the world a better place,” Simon said.

The march was only part of a day full of events on MSU’s campus for MLK day. There were also two free jazz concerts, a service-volunteer initiative, and a community dinner.